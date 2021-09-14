LACONIA — Officers handled 65 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
There was one arrest.
Timothy R. Marchand, 43, of Church Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of criminal mischief.
Officers made 22 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 21 drivers receiving written warnings. A traffic accident on Court Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Irwin Motors.
Reports of harassment on Warren Street, and on Oak Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Baldwin Street.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including two calls that were classified as domestic disturbances.
