LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 56 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Tuesday, March 12.
Two people were arrested.
Christopher M. Blodgett, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Paul M. Doherty, 55, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops, and investigated accidents at the LRGH parking lot, and on Union Avenue.
Officers investigated the report of criminal trespass at the Laconia Parking Garage.
The report of an incident of vandalism on Spring Street was investigated.
Police dealt with one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including one domestic disturbance.
Police handled 122 service calls from noon on Friday, March 8, though noon on Monday, March 11.
Eight people were arrested.
Debbie Gilmore, 49, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested for resisting arrest. She was also taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Shane M. Donovan, 27, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jeffrey A. Tenney, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrant, and on a charge of second-degree assault.
Heather D. Paul, 28, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Caleb Lapierre, 23, of Sanford, Maine, was arrested on two warrants.
Stephen A. Patten, 29, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Joseph N. Raso, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of illegal kindling of a fire.
James P. Armstrong Jr., no fixed address, was arrested on four bench warrants.
Officers conducted 18 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at Lakes Region General Hospital and on South Main Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts on New Salem Street, Gilford Avenue, and Elm Street.
The report of an incident of vandalism on Messer Street was investigated.
Police investigated a shoplifting case at Walmart.
Officers dealt with nine disturbance calls.
Laconia police handled 45 service calls between noon Tuesday, March 5, and noon Wednesday, March 6.
One person was arrested.
Katie M. Hughes, 28, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was cited for driving without a valid license.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops.
Officers responded to a mental health emergency on Spring Street.
Police were dispatched to two disturbances, including one domestic disturbance.
