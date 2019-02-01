LACONIA — Laconia police handled 117 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday.
Five people were arrested.
Jessica L. Huber, 29, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Kenneth R. Maccabee, 37, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Jordan R. Vachon, 26, of Arch Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Adam M. Lapierre, 29, of Chestnut St., in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Christopher M. Blodgett, 44, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and breach of bail conditions.
Officers conducted 34 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents in Veterans Square, at the Weirs traffic circle, and at Union Avenue and Mechanic Street.
Police investigated a robbery at the Circle K-Irving station on Union Avenue.
The report of an assault on Union Avenue was investigated.
An incident of harassment reported on Academy Street was investigated.
Officers responded to a mental health emergency, and four disturbances.
Police handled 44 calls for service from noon Monday until noon Tuesday.
One person was arrested.
Jennifer M. Malloy, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on four charges of possession of a controlled drug, and on a probation violation.
Officers conducted 10 motor vehicle stops and investigated a traffic accident on Province Road (Route 107).
Police are investigating the report of a sex offense.
A reported case of fraud, and an incident of vandalism on Elm Street were investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
