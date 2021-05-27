LACONIA — Police handled 82 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, May 26.
Two people were arrested.
Korina Axon, 18, of Clinton Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, and criminal mischief.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of breach of bail.
Officers made 31 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued summonses, and 28 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Meredith Center Road, at Messer and Lyford streets, and at Laconia Road (Route 106) and Appleridge Road were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Carey House homeless shelter.
A report of criminal trespass on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
