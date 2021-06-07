LACONIA — Police handled 281 service calls from noon June 1 until noon Friday, June 4.
Twelve people were arrested.
Kyle D. Reynolds, 42, of Lovell Street, in Laconia, was arrested for criminal threatening and criminal trespass.
Bailey G. Swinton, 24, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene). He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Skylyn M. Leach-Sargent, 21, of Rand Road, in Northfield, was arrested on one charge of second-degree assault, and three charges of simple assault.
Robert Barry, 42, of Russell Avenue, in Claremont, was arrested on a warrant, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Kevin M. Brouillard, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Brandon M. O'Brien, 27, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested for willful concealment (theft).
Jeramy M. Hodges, 47, of Provencal Road, Laconia, was arrested on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and felonious sexual assault.
Adam W. Kasian, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Seth M. Houston, 39, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Matthew R. Therrien, 52, of New Sales Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 46, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal threatening, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.
Babacar E. Kamara, 27, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of possession of fentanyl. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 123 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 10 drivers being given summonses and 103 other getting writter warnings. Accidents on Union Avenue, Morningside Drive, Belmont Road (Route 106), and Main Street were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated the report of an assault at Case & Keg.
Reports of thefts on Baldwin Street, and at Laconia High School, Walmart, and Paugus Bay Campground were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the downtown parking garage.
A report of criminal threatening at Pleasant Street School was investigated.
Officers responded to 11 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
