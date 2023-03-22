LACONIA — Police responded to 204 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Qwaide M. Sanborn, 20; Robert M. Stone, 51; and Walter M. Powell, 51; all of Laconia, were arrested on bench warrants.
Gina M. Tarallo, 56, of Union Avenue in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving without proof of having a valid license, driving with a revoked or suspended license and failure to change the address on her license.
Matthew A. Vannorden, 38, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of burglary of a home with a weapon during nighttime hours.
Thomas Riel, 62, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault, physical contact or bodily injury.
Shawn R.L. McKenney, 33, of West Main Street in Tilton, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Officers conducted 35 motor vehicle stops. Police investigated traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Bridge Street, Elliott Street, Fairmont Street and on South Main Street.
Officers responded to two animal complaints.
Littering was reported and investigated.
Two disturbances were reported.
Two thefts were reported.
A case of fraud was reported.
Police investigated two reported sex offenses.
Reports of five disturbances were investigated, including two domestic disturbances.
Police responded to a report of an assault.
A runaway was reported.
Police conducted five welfare checks.
Officers investigated a violation of a restraining order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.