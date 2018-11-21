LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 149 calls for service during the 96-hour period ending at noon Tuesday.
Ten people were arrested.
Christopher W. Ardito, 26, of 18 Cosberg Road, in Moultonborough, was arrested for DWI.
David S. Virgin, 58, of 65 Diane Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant and on a charge of having an open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Natasha L. Jenkins, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault (involving bodily injury), and false imprisonment.
Jonathan S. Olisky, 39, of 302 Durrell Mountain Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Kirk M. Stutes, 33, of 14 Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Kevin Sullivan, 23, of 28 Donna Drive, in Pembroke, was arrested on charges of armed robbery, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Shane M. Donovan, 27, of 398 Elm St., Apt. 2, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Heather M. Albert, 30, of 34 Cottage St., in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Gilbert Douglas, 59, of 402 Lakeside Ave., in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Brittany A. Dupont, 27, no fixed address, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Officers made 24 motor vehicle stops.
There were eight juvenile matters investigated.
Police investigated traffic accidents on Court Street, Lakeside Avenue, Elm Street, Gilford Avenue and Highland Street, Province Street, and Morrill Street.
Reports of thefts at Cumberland Farms on Court Street, Batchelder Street and Pitman’s Freight Room were investigated.
Police investigated three reported assaults.
The report of a robbery on Clay Street was investigated.
Police received a report of vandalism on Court Street.
Officers dealt with 17 disturbances.
