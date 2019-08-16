LACONIA — Police responded to 160 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday.
Four people were arrested.
Kayla M. Crowley, 23, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
John Frodyma, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, and for breach of bail conditions.
Lauren R. Toronto, 49, of Medford, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI.
Heather Hodgdon, 37, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers conducted 36 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Weirs Boulevard, and at the intersection of New Salem and North Main streets.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane, at the CVS pharmacy on Union Avenue, the Bike Exchange on New Salem Street, and at the state Health and Human Services offices on Beacon Street West.
A report of harassment on Winter Street was investigated.
Officers responded to 14 disturbance calls, including six classified as domestic disturbances.
