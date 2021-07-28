LACONIA — Officers handled 73 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, July 28.
One person was arrested.
Kevin J. Thibaudeau, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 34 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 33 drivers being given written warnings. A traffic accident on Church Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Blueberry Lane, and on Lake Street.
A report of a possible sex offense is being investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
