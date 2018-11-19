LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 165 calls for service during the 96-hour period ending at noon Friday.
Eight people were arrested.
Jessica L. Huber, 29, of 32 Appleton St., in Laconia, was arrested on warrants.
Carroll L. Guyotte, 33, of 83 Batchelder St., Apt. C, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license and been revoked or suspended.
Steven Ventullo, 36, of 6 Spring St., in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Brenda J. Giondomenico, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Dakota Hann, 29, of 168 Winter St., in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Dennis M. Herra, 39, of 260 Lake St., Apt. 1, in Bristol was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jeffrey B. Jacques, 56, of 53D Messer St., in Laconia was arrested for driving after his license and been revoked or suspended.
James D. Karr, Jr., 30, of 34 Hounsell Ave., in Laconia, was arrested for dealing or possession of prescription drugs, possession of controlled drugs, and possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute, and also arrested on several warrants.
Officers conducted 20 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated traffic accidents on Beacon Street East, Rite Aid Pharmacy, Parade Road, and at Sunrise Towers were investigated.
Thefts reported at Lakeport Landing, and at addresses on Elm Street, Pleasant Street, and Winter Street, were investigated.
Reports of fraud at Laconia House of Pizza, Academy Street, and Pleasant Street were investigated.
Police investigated an assault at Laconia Middle School.
An incident of shoplifting at Shop Express was investigated.
A case of criminal trespass at a Gale Avenue address was investigated.
Police dealt with 13 disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.