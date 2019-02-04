LACONIA — Laconia police handled 122 calls for service between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Eleven people were arrested.
Derek A. Emans, 31, of Parker Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Tyssen W. Butler, 43, of Leighton Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Zachary W. Hennessey, 20, of Mitchell Place, in Laconia, was arrested for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
James M. Akerley, 59, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Corbin Pratt, 33, of Beaver Brook Road, in Campton, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Kevin A. Cram, 32, of Hunkins Pond Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a warrant.
Danny R. Hines, 36, of Kimball Road, in Gilford, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and was also arrested on a warrant.
Brandon M. Marsh, 22, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Lisa M. Slocum, 49, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Jodi A. Ferguson, 36, of West Bow St., in Franklin, was arrested for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Thomas P. Stark, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted 46 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Court Street, and one on Belmont Road (Route 106).
A report of a theft on Batchelder Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Winter Street, and Weirs Boulevard.
Reports of incidents of fraud on Lafayette Street, and Taco Bell were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Keasor Court.
A report of child abuse was investigated.
Officers responded to a report of a mental health emergency.
