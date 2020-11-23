LACONIA — Police responded to 269 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon Monday, Nov. 23.
Seven people were arrested.
Kevin M. Brouillard Jr., 45, of Orange Court, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and breach of bail conditions.
Jacy J. Arcouette, 39, of Mitchell Place, in Laconia, was arrested for theft of services, and breach of bail conditions.
Wayne A. Hicks, 36, of Howard Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. She was also arrested on six bench warrants.
Elizabeth A. Maglio, 34, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
David N. Godbout, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 45, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, simple assault, and also arrested on bench warrants.
Officers made 74 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Court Street, as well as traffic accidents on Old North Main Street, Memory Lake, and on Academy Street.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated the report of a robbery Saturday afternoon at the Laconia Spa.
A possible drug violation on West Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Rowell Street, and on Elm Street.
Reports of vandalism at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane, Endicott Street North, and at the Laconia Public Library were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on North Main Street, and at Elm Grove Properties on Endicott Street North.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including five that were classified at domestic disturbances.
