LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. last Wednesday to 8 a.m. last Friday.
Four people were arrested.
Courtney M. Donahue, 28, of West Main Street in Franklin, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
David J. Colbath, 61, of Court Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after being certified as an habitual offender and driving without proof of having a valid license.
Todd M. Horstkotte, 51, of Spring Street in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Robin N. Bass, 60, of Upper Mile Point Drive in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 10 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue were investigated.
Police assisted one motorist.
Six calls were about juvenile matters.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers were called to render medical aid twice.
Police were called to investigate two sex offenses.
Officers were called three times about sex offender registrations.
Police investigated two reports of suspicious vehicles.
Three calls were about restraining orders.
Officers were called about criminal threatening at Laconia Middle School.
Police investigated one burglary.
There were five animal complaints.
Police were called to investigate a drug violation.
Officers investigated one report of motor vehicle theft.
Police investigated one report of forgery.
Officers were called for three welfare checks.
Police investigated two reports of theft.
Officers investigated one report of assault.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious persons.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
