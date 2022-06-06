LACONIA — Police handled 332 service calls from noon last Tuesday and noon Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 55, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Staci S. French, 34, of Area Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
Abram T. Isabelle, 31, no fixed address, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Lisa Carey, 43, of Bryant Road, in Manchester, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and violation of a protective order.
Christopher T. Haddock, 50, of Cleveland Place, was arrested for simple assault.
Jennifer Carlow, 47, of Watertown, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Stephen P. Peterson, 64, of Gunstock Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for dealing/possession of prescription medication.
Officers conducted 99 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 84 others received written warnings, and one other getting a verbal warning. Accidents on North Main Street, Highland Street, Union Avenue, and at Main and Court streets were investigated.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Blueberry Lane, Timber Lane, Baldwin Street, and at the Family Dollar store.
Reports of thefts on Union Avenue, Orange Court, Estates Circle, Evergreen Drive, Winter Street, Lane Road, Academy Street, at Funspot, and Four Seasons Condominiums were investigated.
Possible drug violations on Adams Street, and on the WOW Trail near Water Street, and in Rotary Park were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Fenton Avenue.
A report of criminal threatening at the state Department of Health and Human Services office was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at St. Andre Bessette Parish.
Officers responded to 23 disturbance calls, including six which were classified as domestic disturbances.
