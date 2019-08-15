LACONIA — Police handled 246 service calls between noon Aug. 9 and noon on Tuesday.
Twelve people were arrested.
Beth A. Morse, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Tucker H. Normand, 22, of Oak Hill Road, in Northfield, was arrested for DWI.
June M. Hanson, 46, of Overland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
James W. Vashaw, 54, of Rowe Court, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of dealing or possessing prescription drugs, and charges of resisting arrest, and disobeying an officer.
John A. Cathcart, 54, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense), and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Shaun R. Ortiz, 30, of Gilford Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
Thomas G. Spooner III, 34, of Sargent Place, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Jacy J. Arcouette, 38, of Mitchell Place, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Robert C. Charter, 30, of Twin Bridge Road, in Northfield, was arrested on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Marissa Rondeau, 24, of Trues Brook Road, in Lebanon, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Jocelyn M. Dubois, 27, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Bleona J. Dreshaj, 21, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia was arrested on a charge of driving without giving proof of financial responsibility.
Officers conducted 54 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Parade Road (Route 106).
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Endicott Street North, and at the Endicott Beach parking lot.
Reports of thefts on Union Avenue, Walmart, the Bank of New Hampshire parking lot on Pleasant Street, Pitman’s Freight Room, and the Landmark Inn were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Endicott Street North.
Reports of criminal threatening on Gilford Avenue, Belvidere Street, and Endicott Street North were investigated.
Officers responded to 16 disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
