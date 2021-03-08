LACONIA — Police handled 200 service calls between noon Friday, March 5, and noon Monday, March 8.
Five people were arrested.
Susan M. Ennabe, 61, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence simple assault.
Timothy A. Haddock Sr., no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Naomi M. Adams, 39, of Lower Loop Road, in Campton, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Norman H. Smith, 45, of Jewett Street, in Laconia, was arrested on five counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, and on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Jeffrey I. Wyatt III, 21, of Dewey Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, and three counts of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers conducted 101 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 90 drivers receiving written warnings. Accidents on Belmont Road (Route 106), Union Avenue, Meredith Center Road, and at Main and Hanover streets were investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Nestledown Drive, and at Taylor Community.
A report of vandalism on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to a mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Laconia High School.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
