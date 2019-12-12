LACONIA — Police handled 55 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Thursday.
Two people were arrested.
Joshua C. Page, 32, of Stark Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Nestacia Tobeyk, 35, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted 11 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Union Avenue.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Bowman Street, and on Estates Circle.
A report of shoplifting at the Laconia Spa was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at Laconia Middle School.
A report of criminal threatening at Elm Street School was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
