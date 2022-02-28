LACONIA — Police handled 93 service calls between noon last Wednesday and noon Friday.
Two people were arrested.
Nicholas Dawes, 30, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of receiving stolen property, as well as charges of possession of a controlled drug, criminal trespass, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Brian D. Reed Sr., 61, of Blueberry Lane, was arrested on three charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Officers made 22 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 19 drivers being given written warnings, and one driver getting a verbal warning. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and on Franklin Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Bay Street.
A report of criminal trespass at the Family Dollar store was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Willow Street.
Police responded to three disturbance calls.
