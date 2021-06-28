LACONIA — Police handled 274 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Krystina M. Cameron, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Paul A. Marion, 42, of Eastman Shore Road North, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
James Kirk, 27, of Maplewood Lane, in Penacook, was arrested for DWI.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 36, no filed address, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Jason R. McCoy, 31, of Union Street, in Littleton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Skyler S. Durgin, 19, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested for disobeying a police officer, violating a protective order, and speeding.
Skyla M.L. Mooney, 24, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Officers made 114 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 12 drivers being issued summonses, and another 96 getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Meredith Center Road, Endicott Street North, and on Hillcrest Drive were investigated.
Eight calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Winter Street, and on Grove Street.
Reports of thefts on Blueberry Lane, Weirs Boulevard, Merrimac Street, and at the Meredith Bridge Condominiums, and in Rotary Park were investigated.
Possible drug violations at Bartlett Beach, and in Rotary Park were investigated.
Police investigated two reports of shoplifting at Walmart.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Reports of vandalism on Sarasota Lane, Union Avenue, Merrimac Street, and at the downtown parking garage were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Highland Street, and on Blueberry Lane.
A report of criminal threatening on Dixon Street was investigated.
Officers responded to 24 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.