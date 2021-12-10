LACONIA — Police handled 111 service calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday.
Four people were arrested.
Velvet E. Weeks, 50, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and breach of bail.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and open container of alcohol beverage in a public place.
John A. Ciaramaglia, 48, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was arrested on a charge of burglary.
Tyler J. Zinkand, 29, of Liberty Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Officers made 32 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 22 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Meredith Center Road, and at Pleasant and New Salem streets were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Gilford Avenue.
A report of fraud on Pleasant Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of possible drug violations at Laconia High School, and at Sunrise Towers.
A report of a burglary on Old North Main Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
