LACONIA — Police responded to 70 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Patty N. Lefebvre, 37, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Riley C. Alward, 20, of Carver Street, in Laconia, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Officers made 23 motor vehicle stops, with 20 drivers receiving written warnings.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault at the state facility for sex offenders on Green Street.
Reports of vandalism on Winter Street, and at the Binnie Media building on Church Street were investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
