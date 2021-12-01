LACONIA — Police handled 197 service calls between noon Nov. 26 and noon Tuesday.
Two people were arrested.
Aaron N. Pinette, 25, of Wildlife Boulevard, in Belmont, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Nathan J. Papavlo, 19, of School Street, in Belmont, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers made 91 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 53 getting written warnings. An accident on Court Street was investigated.
Nine calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Court Street, Province Road (Route 107), and at the Circle K store.
Reports of possible drug violations on Summer Street and at the Laconia Middle School were investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Gale Avenue, and at the Laconia Public Library.
Reports of vandalism on Keasor Court and on Winter Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass at Walmart and at Walgreens.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.