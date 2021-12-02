LACONIA — Police handled 67 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
One person was arrested.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made 15 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 10 drivers getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Court Street, Endicott Street East, Roller Coaster Road, and on Meredith Center Road were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Belknap Street, and at the downtown parking garage.
Reports of fraud at Walmart and on Webster Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment at Concord Hospital-Laconia, and at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street.
A report of vandalism at River's Edge Apartments was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Orange Court.
Reports of criminal trespass at Vista Foods, and at McDonald's were investigated.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
