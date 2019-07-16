LACONIA — Police handled 62 calls during the 24-hour period between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, July 16.
Two people were arrested.
Paul M. Doherty, 55, no fixed address, was arrested on two counts of simple assault.
Andrew B. Kiviniemi, 38, of Cottonwood Avenue, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers conducted 11 motor vehicle stops.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at Local Provisions on Main Street.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
