LACONIA — Police responded to 128 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday, Dec. 9.
Eight adults were arrested.
David W. Partridge, 23, of Shaker Road, in Northfield, was arrested on charges of obstructing the report of a crime or injury, criminal mischief, and domestic violence simple assault.
Paul D. Smith, 55, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Stephen E. Anderson, 26, of Shore Drive, was arrested on charges of willful concealment,and breach of bail.
Gabriel S. Meyer, 32, of Sam Hall Drive, in Plymouth, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, and domestic violence criminal threatening.
Eric G. Wilson, 39, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on four bench warrants.
Dominic I. Santiago, 21, of Girard Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
William J. Sanborn, 29, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving without giving proof of financial responsibility.
Marissa M. Monsante, 24, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of theft.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Baldwin Street, and on Gale Avenue.
A report of shoplifting at Walmart was investigated.
A possible drug violation on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.