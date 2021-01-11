LACONIA — Police responded to 317 service requests for service between noon last Thursday and noon Monday, Jan. 11.
Eight people were arrested.
Brandon S. Dame, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, receiving stolen property, and burglary.
Rodney C. Flanders, 62 of Hicks Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Edward J. Bolduc Jr., 55, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Nathan R. Scaringi, 35, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested twice, both times for breach of bail conditions.
Kevin J. Porter, 55, of Hillcrest Drive, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Victoria M. Yale, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Stephanie A. Leblanc, 43, of Middle Route, in Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants
Jayson M. Guyotte, 45, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers conducted 78 motor vehicle stops, which resulted in 70 drivers receiving written warnings.
Six calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Howard Street, and at Vista Foods.
A report of a stolen motor vehicle on Howard Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Union Avenue.
A report of criminal trespass at Walgreens was investigated.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
