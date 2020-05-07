LACONIA — Police responded to 171 service calls between noon May 1 and noon Wednesday.
One person was arrested.
John Guimaraes, 28, of Fair Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal assault, and obstructing the report of a crime or injury. He was also arrested for breach of bail.
Officers made four motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and one at the corner of Elm Street and Parade Road.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Reports of thefts on Dartmouth Street, and the Cumberland Farms Store on Court Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
A report of criminal trespass on Endicott Street East was investigated.
Police investigated the report of a burglary on Pleasant Street.
Reports of vandalism on Lawrence Street and in Union Cemetery were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to 23 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbance.
