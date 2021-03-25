LACONIA — Police handled 75 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, March 24.
Three people were arrested.
Robert Bishop, 33, of Memorial Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Velvet E. Weeks, 50, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass, and two counts of breach of bail.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 24 motor vehicle stops with every driver receiving a written warning. A traffic accident on Elm Street was investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Riverside Court.
A report of criminal trespass at Vista Foods was investigated.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
