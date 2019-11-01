LACONIA — Police responded to 62 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon Thursday.
Six adults were arrested.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Shabazz A. Mote, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on a bench warrant.
Katrina M. O’Donnell, 30, of Millstream Lane, in Penacook, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Samanthan Shada, 23, of Province Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Cheryl Clermont, 38, of Texas Hill Road, in Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant.
Jacob McCormack, 29, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Belmont, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on a bench warrant.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Meredith Center Road.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Sanborn Auto, Beyond the Belt martial arts studio, the Best Wester Plus Landmark Inn, and on Parade Road, and on Truland Street.
A report of criminal threatening on Harrison Street was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
