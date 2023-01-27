LACONIA — Police handled 113 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday.
Four people were arrested.
Lawrence C. Moss, 38, of New Salem Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of shoplifting, criminal threatening and bench warrants.
Justin Rock, 32, of Court Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug and falsifying physical evidence by altering, destroying or hiding the evidence.
Raymond G. Martin Jr., 42, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Matthew Beal, 33, of Spring Street in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers conducted 13 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Endicott Street North, Messer Street and on Parade Road were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Academy Street.
Police assisted five motorists.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers investigated one report of identity theft.
Police responded to one call about a subpoena.
Officers were called about one sex offender registration.
Police investigated two reports of harassment.
Officers were called to investigate a burglary.
Police investigated one call about a restraining order.
Officers were called to assist another agency three times.
Police investigated three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Officers were called to investigate two reports of criminal threatening.
Police investigated one report of theft.
Officers were called to render medical aid three times.
Police were called for three welfare checks.
Officers were called once for fingerprints.
Police investigated four reports of suspicious persons.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
