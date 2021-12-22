LACONIA — Police handled 136 service calls from noon Dec. 17 through noon Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Angela Blasdell, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Ethan Roy, 20 of Palomino Road, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI and for misrepresentation of age.
Matthew A. Vannorden, 37, of Winter Street, in Laconia was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher W. Crowley, 49, of Massachusetts Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Robert E. Tessier, 35, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Richard L. Stebbins, 52, of Messer Street, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Jaime A. Garcia, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Officers made 55 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, 35 others getting written warnings, and another three getting verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on North Main Street, South Main Street, Mile Hill Road, Union Avenue, and Rowe Court were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Laconia Middle School.
A report of a theft on Blueberry Lane was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism on Opechee Street.
A report of criminal trespass at Walgreens was investigated.
