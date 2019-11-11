LACONIA — Police handled 37 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on Friday, Nov. 8.
Two people were arrested.
Eric J. Peters, 39, of Locust Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two bench warrants.
Matthew T. McKeen, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted three motor vehicle stops.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Tire Warehouse.
The report of an incident of fraud at Bank of New Hampshire was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
