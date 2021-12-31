LACONIA — Police handled 83 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 51 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses and 34 others getting written warnings.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Harvard Street.
A report of harassment on Provencal Road was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
