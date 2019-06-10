LACONIA — Laconia police handled 265 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday, June 10.
Six people were arrested.
Micah D. Niles, 43, of River Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Robert J. Huffer, 32, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Joseph Davila, 23, of Pine Street, in Manchester, was arrested for stalking.
Thomas A. Connell II, 49, of North Main Street, in Salem, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, criminal mischief, and simple assault.
Christopher J. Hazel, 47, of Silvestri Circle, in Derry, was arrested for aggravated DWI, and for an open container violation.
James L. Gentile Jr., 48, of Fryeburg, Maine, was arrested for aggravated DWI, and for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Three people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 90 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at South Down Shores, Water Street Boat Launch, Watson Road, South Main Street, Roller Coaster Road, and Shore Drive.
Ten calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Union Avenue and on Shepard Street.
Reports of thefts at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane, the Tower Hill Tavern in Weirs Beach, at Walmart, and on Dell Avenue, Merrimac Street, South Main Street, Gale Avenue, and Estates Circle were investigated.
A report of fraud at Meredith Bridge condominiums was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Woodland Avenue.
A report of criminal trespass on Overland Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Hill Street.
Officers responded to 18 disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
