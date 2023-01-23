LACONIA — Police handled 22 service calls from 8 a.m. last Tuesday to 8 a.m. last Friday.
Seven people were arrested.
James A. Hampe, 25, of Pleasant Street in Ashland, was arrested on two charges of violating a restraining order.
Jeremy B. St. George, 31, of Laconia Road in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended motor vehicle registration.
Jessica L. Patten, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug an bench warrants.
Jeffrey Fisher, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of breach of bail.
Courtney L. Hirtle, 28, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Qwaide M. Sanborn, 19, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Matthew D. Carpenter, 30, of Sanctuary Lane in Meredith, was arrested on two charges of violating a restraining order.
One person was taken into protective custody due to intoxication.
Police issued two people a summons for criminal trespass.
Officers conducted 44 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents at Fair and Court streets and on Highland Street were investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated two reports of fraud.
Officers investigated five reports of vandalism.
Three calls were about subpoenas.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated two reports of harassing or obscene phone calls.
Officers served one summons.
Police investigated four reports of suspicious vehicles.
Four calls were about sex offender registrations.
Officers were called to investigate two reports of harassment.
Police investigated three reports of theft.
Offices were called to render medical aid three times.
Police investigated one report of criminal trespass.
Officers were called to assist another agency or department five times.
Two calls were about restraining orders.
Officers were called for six welfare checks.
Police investigated 11 reports of suspicious persons.
Officers were called once for fingerprints.
There were seven animal complaints.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls.
