LACONIA — Officers handled 69 service calls between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Eight people were arrested.
Matthew R. Belmore, 49, of Union Street, in Littleton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended and disobeying an officer.
Stephen D. Brue, 38, no fixed address, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Guy Wills, 52, of Winter Street, Laconia, was arrested on two charges of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting.
Lee Gerheart, 42, of Rowe Court, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and resisting arrest.
Evan R. Mercado, 31, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Holly J. Solans, 27, of Mechanic Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Laura K. Medeiros, 31, of Dixon Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 14 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 10 others getting written warnings. A traffic accident on Pleasant Street was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Court Street, Champagne Avenue, and at the downtown parking garage.
A report of fraud on Isabella Street was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
