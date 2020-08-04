LACONIA — Police responded to 111 service calls during the 24-hour period ending at noon July 30.
One person was arrested.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 21, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 56 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Elm Street.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Cleveland Place and at the CVS store on Union Avenue.
Reports of criminal threatening on Valley Street and Matthews Court were investigated.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
