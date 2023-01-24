LACONIA — Police handled 146 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
One person was arrested.
Dora D'Almaida, 50, of Bowman Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault physical contact.
Officers conducted 20 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Parade Road, North Main Street, at Grant and Garfield streets, on Clearwater Place, Union Avenue and at Court and Fair streets were investigated.
Officers investigated three reports of vandalism.
Police investigated one report of a restraining order violation.
There were two animal complaints.
Police investigated one report of harassing or obscene phone calls.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police investigated six reports of suspicious vehicles.
Officers served one subpoena.
Four calls were about sex offender registrations.
Officers were called to investigate two reports of harassment.
Police investigated two reports of theft.
Offices were called to render medical aid twice.
Police assisted one motorist.
Officers were called for five welfare checks.
Police investigated five reports of suspicious persons.
Officers were called once for fingerprints.
Police responded to one report of an intoxicated person.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
