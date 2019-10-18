LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls during the 24-hour period that ended at noon Thursday.
There was one juvenile arrest — a 13-year-old arrested for simple assault and being a habitual runaway.
Officers conducted seven motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at North Main and Oak streets.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Union Avenue and Hillcrest Drive.
A report of criminal threatening at Stafford House was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls.
