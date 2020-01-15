Laconia police responded to 167 calls for service between Jan. 10 and 13, making three arrests.
Police arrested Patrick J. McDonald, 26, of Union Avenue, Laconia, on a bench warrant, also charging him with possession of schedule 1,2 narcotic.
Police charged April M. Bushong-Poire, 42, of Court Street, Laconia, with driving after her license had been revoked and driving on a suspended registration.
Police charged Kim P. McLean, 77, of Smith River Road, Danbury, with driving after suspension.
Police investigated reported assaults on Highland and Winter streets.
Police investigated one burglary report.
Police investigated three theft reports.
Police investigated three reports of fraud.
Police investigated a complaint of forgery.
Police investigated a hit-and-run accident on Highland Street.
Police responded to reports of fights on South Main Street and Champlin Street.
Police investigated reported vandalism on Weirs Boulevard.
Police investigated four domestic disturbances.
Police served three restraining orders.
Police investigated one report of criminal trespass.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute on Union Avenue.
Police logged disturbances on Main Street, Union Avenue, and New Salem Street.
Police responded to four juvenile complaints.
There were four reports of unwanted people.
There were three alarm activations.
Police investigated a report of property destruction.
There were reports of suspicious people on Court Street, Chapin Terrace, South Main and Grant streets, Butler Street, Beacon Street East, Parade Road and Lexington Drive, Addison Street, South Main Street, Grant and Overland streets, Union Avenue, Province Road, and Blueberry Lane.
Police responded to a report of a suicidal person.
Police responded to one civil matter.
Police logged one attempt to locate.
Police responded to five noise disturbances.
Police investigated six reports of suspicious activity.
Police responded to reports of suspicious automobiles on Bowman, Pine, and Main streets.
Police investigated accidents on the Laconia bypass, Summit Avenue, and at Parade Road and Turner Way.
Police made 52 motor vehicle stops.
Police logged four motor vehicle complaints.
Police logged two parking violations.
Police report an abandoned automobile on Hilliard Road.
Police logged two harassment complaints.
There were four animal complaints.
Police issued three summonses.
Police made three welfare checks.
Police made one notification.
Police logged two unsecured buildings.
There was one report of harassing phone calls.
There was one assist to another police department.
There was one assist to another agency.
There were two medical aid calls.
There was one report of wires down.
There were two community policing events.
There were five requests for officers.
There were three requests for extra patrols.
There was one request for information.
There was a report of found property.
Police provided two relays.
Police logged two services of paperwork.
There were two miscellaneous complaints.
