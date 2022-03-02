LACONIA — Police handled 62 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 38 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 34 drivers being given written warnings. A traffic accident on Main Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Court Street.
A report of harassment on Winter Street was investigated.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.