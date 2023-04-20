LACONIA — Police responded to 182 service calls midnight March 31 through 8 a.m. April 3.
Six people were arrested.
Christopher M. Guay, 43, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Jane P. Cochran, 67, of Girard Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Cornelius R. Sanborn, 49, of Mountain View Terrace in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction and bench warrants.
Edward A. Loisel II, 33, of Franklin Street in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of harassment.
James J. Smith, 20, of Church Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a marijuana-infused product by an 18- or 19-year-old, possession or use of a tobacco product by a minor, and driving with a suspended vehicle registration.
Brittany G. Ford, 30, of Laconia, was arrested on two warrants from other jurisdictions and on bench warrants.
Police made 52 motor vehicle stops and investigated six traffic accidents.
One call involved juvenile matters.
Three calls involved animal complaints.
Police responded to two reports of criminal threatening.
Officers were called to render medical aid twice.
Police investigated one mental health emergency.
Officers were called to investigate two reports of theft.
Police received seven reports of suspicious persons, and one about suspicious vehicles.
Officers were called for 11 welfare checks.
Police investigated one restraining order violation.
Officers were called to respond to a fire.
Police responded to two calls about intoxicated subjects.
Officers were called to assist another department or agency five times.
Police responded to six disturbances, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
