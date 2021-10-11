LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Four people were arrested.
Alysia M. Baker, 31, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Michael Scaranari, 25, of Concord Street, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Jennifer R. Nazarian, 38, of Borough Road, in Hill, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kevin M. Brouillard Jr., 46, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and for criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.
Officers conducted 22 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 16 drivers getting written warnings.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Court Street.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
