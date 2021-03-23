LACONIA — Police handled 241 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday, March 22.
Five people were arrested.
Amber D. York, 39, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Shane E. Kaplan, 30, of White Oaks Road, in Laconia, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence simple assault.
Joseph T. Coutu, 25, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 32, of North Main Street, in Concord, was arrested on charges of dealing/possessing prescription drugs, breach of bail, and having an open container of alcohol in public.
Zander N. House, 21, of Threshing Mill Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Officers made 123 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being given summonses, and 113 receiving written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Parade Road, the Laconia Bypass, and in Veterans Square, and in Lakeport Square were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Vista Foods.
A report of a motor vehicle theft on Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible sex offense.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
