LACONIA — Police handled 72 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Three people were arrested.
Steven A. Degiso, 35, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Hallie Hodgson, 23, of Rowell Street, in Laconia, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Heather Ainsworth, 43, of Briar Hill Road, in Haverhill, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 20 motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers being issued summonses and 14 others getting written warnings.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Union Avenue.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including four calls that were classified as domestic disturbances.
