LACONIA — Police handled 90 service calls between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made 34 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued summonses, and 31 others getting written warnings. A traffic accident at Union Avenue and Lake Street was investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft at Carey House homeless shelter.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of vandalism at a Webster Street residence was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
