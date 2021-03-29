LACONIA — Police handled 209 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday, March 29.
Nine people were arrested.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking, and resisting arrest.
Jennifer A. Tanner, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Julie Conner, 20, of Bennett Drive, in Meredith, was charged with driving without a valid license.
Brittany Stinson, 29, of Whitefield Road, in Dalton, was arrested on a warrant.
Joshua A. Doubleday, 27, of School Street, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Gerald D. Peacock Jr., 52, of Church Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Zachary Bigue, 24, of Dartmouth College Highway, in Haverhill, was arrested for DWI.
Allan Nicholson, 39, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested twice for violation of probation or parole.
Charity L. Eddy, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of dealing/possession of prescription drugs, and possession of methamphetamine. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 87 motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers being issued summonses, and 82 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Union Avenue, and at Fair and Court streets, and at Messer and Oak streets were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Akron Way.
Reports of fraud on Merrimac Street, and on Jackson Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at Tardif Park.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Reports of harassment on North Main Street, and on South Main Street were investigated.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
