LACONIA — Police responded to 190 service calls from noon Wednesday to noon Friday.
Seven people were arrested.
Jason R. Montoya, 51, of Orange Court, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Jacy J. Arcouette, 40, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and criminal trespass.
Brett M. Mele, 24, of Silkwood Avenue, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Robert C. Charter, 32, of Twin Bridge Road, in Northfield, was arrested for violation of probation or parole.
Jessica M. Maheux, 36, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on charged of resisting arrest, simple assault, criminal mischief, and breach of bail conditions.
Naomi M. Adams, 39, of Lower Loop Road, in Campton, was arrested for on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Officers made 97 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 82 drivers receiving written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, and in Veterans Square were investigated.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of theft at Mountain View Condominiums.
A report of shoplifting at the Circle K store on Union Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Weirs Boulevard.
Reports of harassment on Union Avenue, Academy Street, and at Wingate Villages apartments on Blueberry Lane were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on North Street, and at Vista Foods.
Officers responded to 14 disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
