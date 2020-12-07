LACONIA — Police responded to 288 service calls between noon last Tuesday and noon Friday.
Ten people were arrested.
Brandon Heimlich, 25, of Sanborn Street, in Laconia, was charged with driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Kenneth Tozier, 33, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was arrested on bench warrants.
Briana C. D'Amore, 24, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a stalking charge.
Charles R. McWilliams, 52, of Dianna Drive, in Northfield, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on warrants.
Otto B. Keller, 37, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Sarah L. Flanders, 43, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Stephen Bradford, 37, of Village Street, in Penacook, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Velvet E. Weeks, 49, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Justin R. Washburn, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of robbery.
Jessica Daigle, 34, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended. She was also arrested on two warrants.
Officers made 110 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident at Parade Road and Turner Way.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Spring Street, on Dewey Street, and at Dunkin Donuts on South Main Street.
Possible drug violations at Rivers Edge Apartments and on Mitchell Place were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Dixon Street.,
A report of fraud at Opechee Townhomes on North Main Street was investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls.
