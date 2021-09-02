LACONIA — Police handled 58 service calls between noon Monday and noon Wednesday.
There were two arrests.
Timothy E. Peavey, 61, of Laconia with no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Richard C. Vashaw, 53, of Bay St. in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 19 motor vehicle stops, responded to two motor vehicle complaints, investigated two suspicious automobiles and one disabled automobile.
A report of theft on Elm St. was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Washington St.
A report of shoplifting was investigated at Wal-Mart.
Reports of vandalism at Scotia Technology on Growth Road and on Webster St. were investigated.
Officers served paperwork for a restraining order on Orange Court.
A report of property destruction at Union Cemetery was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a restraining order violation on Orange Court.
Officers responded to a report of a narcotics violation at Laconia City Hall.
Police investigated a report of a burglar alarm at a residence on Pleasant St.
One welfare check was performed.
Police responded to a call about a neighbor dispute on Union Ave.
Officers responded to an animal complaint on Rowell St.
Reports of four suspicious persons were investigated.
The department responded to 15 other incidents, including a request for assistance from another department and two requests for extra patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.